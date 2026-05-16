YouTube expands AI deepfake detection tool to all adult users

YouTube has announced the expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) likeness detection program to all adult users. The feature, which was previously available only to content creators and select public figures, now allows anyone over 18 to use it. The tool scans YouTube for potential deepfakes using a selfie-style scan of the user's face. If a match is found, YouTube alerts the user, who can then request removal of the content.

Feature expansion Tool now available to all adult users The expansion of this feature marks a major change in YouTube's approach to user protection. Previously, it was only available to content creators, government officials, politicians, journalists, and those in the entertainment industry. Now, every adult user can use it as a way to keep an eye on content that might use their likeness without permission.

Removal process Takedown requests evaluated based on privacy policy YouTube evaluates takedown requests based on its privacy policy. The company considers factors such as the realism of the content, whether it's labeled as AI-generated, and if a person can be uniquely identified. There are exceptions for parody or satire, and the tool only covers facial likeness, not other identifying features like voice. Users can opt out of this program and have their data deleted by YouTube.

Advertisement