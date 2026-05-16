YouTube expands AI deepfake detection tool to all adult users
What's the story
YouTube has announced the expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) likeness detection program to all adult users. The feature, which was previously available only to content creators and select public figures, now allows anyone over 18 to use it. The tool scans YouTube for potential deepfakes using a selfie-style scan of the user's face. If a match is found, YouTube alerts the user, who can then request removal of the content.
Feature expansion
Tool now available to all adult users
The expansion of this feature marks a major change in YouTube's approach to user protection. Previously, it was only available to content creators, government officials, politicians, journalists, and those in the entertainment industry. Now, every adult user can use it as a way to keep an eye on content that might use their likeness without permission.
Removal process
Takedown requests evaluated based on privacy policy
YouTube evaluates takedown requests based on its privacy policy. The company considers factors such as the realism of the content, whether it's labeled as AI-generated, and if a person can be uniquely identified. There are exceptions for parody or satire, and the tool only covers facial likeness, not other identifying features like voice. Users can opt out of this program and have their data deleted by YouTube.
User safety
Addressing deepfake concerns for all users
The rise of deepfake technology has raised concerns not just for celebrities and public figures but also for private citizens. There have been cases where teenagers were deepfaked by their classmates. In one instance, three teenagers sued xAI after its Grok chatbot allegedly generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM) of them. YouTube's AI likeness detection program is a step toward addressing such issues and protecting users from potential misuse of their likenesses online.