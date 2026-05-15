YouTube Shorts rack up 2B monthly viewing hours on TVs
What's the story
YouTube is witnessing a major shift in viewer behavior, with its Shorts content being consumed on televisions. The platform's short videos, which can be up to three minutes long, have racked up over two billion hours of viewing time on TVs every month. Kurt Wilms, YouTube's Senior Director of Product Management for YouTube on TV, said that the living room is now their fastest-growing screen.
Growth target
YouTube's growth in TV viewership
The living room has become a major growth target for YouTube. In the US alone, viewers are consuming over 200 million hours of YouTube content every day. To further boost this trend, YouTube shows Shorts in search results for TV viewers, and Google TV recently announced a "Short videos for you" row on the Google TV feed.
User experience
Shorts experience revamped for TVs
To make the most of the extra screen space, YouTube has revamped its Shorts viewing experience on TVs. The platform now shows comments next to the video for a more interactive user experience. Sarah Ali, VP of Product Management for YouTube Shorts, said that by customizing Shorts for big screens, they have created an immersive way for fans to engage with their favorite content.
Podcast popularity
Rise in podcast viewership on TVs
The trend of consuming content on living room devices isn't limited to Shorts. YouTube has also seen a spike in podcast viewership on these devices. Monthly watch hours jumped from 400 million in 2024 to 700 million in 2025. Streaming companies like Netflix have also invested heavily in video podcasts, signing exclusive deals with iHeartMedia, Barstool Sports, Spotify, and other studios for certain shows.