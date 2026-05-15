YouTube Shorts rack up 2B monthly viewing hours on TVs

YouTube is witnessing a major shift in viewer behavior, with its Shorts content being consumed on televisions. The platform's short videos, which can be up to three minutes long, have racked up over two billion hours of viewing time on TVs every month. Kurt Wilms, YouTube's Senior Director of Product Management for YouTube on TV, said that the living room is now their fastest-growing screen.

Growth target YouTube's growth in TV viewership The living room has become a major growth target for YouTube. In the US alone, viewers are consuming over 200 million hours of YouTube content every day. To further boost this trend, YouTube shows Shorts in search results for TV viewers, and Google TV recently announced a "Short videos for you" row on the Google TV feed.

User experience Shorts experience revamped for TVs To make the most of the extra screen space, YouTube has revamped its Shorts viewing experience on TVs. The platform now shows comments next to the video for a more interactive user experience. Sarah Ali, VP of Product Management for YouTube Shorts, said that by customizing Shorts for big screens, they have created an immersive way for fans to engage with their favorite content.

Advertisement