YouTube surpasses Netflix in global daily watch time in 2025

YouTube TV share rises to 35%

A lot of this growth comes from more people streaming YouTube on their TVs—its share of TV viewing jumped from 28% to 35% between January 2024 and December 2025.

Both platforms are stepping up their game: YouTube scored exclusive rights to the Oscars and even streamed an NFL game with record-breaking viewers, while Netflix tried video podcasts during the World Cup.

Gen Z especially can't get enough of YouTube, averaging over 110 minutes daily.

The competition is heating up globally, with regulators keeping an eye on these shifts, especially in places like the UK.