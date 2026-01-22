YouTube will let creators make their AI clone for Shorts

YouTube is gearing up to introduce a new feature that will allow creators to make Shorts using their own AI likeness. This was announced by the company's CEO, Neal Mohan, in his annual letter. He said, "This year you'll be able to create a Short using your own likeness." The move comes as part of YouTube's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience on its platform.

AI perspective AI as a tool for expression, not replacement Mohan emphasized that "AI will remain a tool for expression, not a replacement." This statement highlights YouTube's commitment to using artificial intelligence (AI) as an enhancement rather than a substitute for human creativity. The company has been investing heavily in Shorts, which now averages 200 billion daily views, to keep its audience engaged and entertained.

Content management New tools for managing AI-generated content YouTube will also give creators new tools to manage their likeness in AI-generated content. This comes after the platform recently launched technology to prevent misuse of creator likenesses by others. Last October, YouTube introduced likeness-detection technology for eligible creators, enabling them to identify and request removal of AI-generated content featuring their face and voice without permission.

Quality control YouTube's response to AI slop and low-quality content Mohan also addressed the issue of AI slop on social platforms, including YouTube. He said the company is working hard to maintain a high-quality viewing experience for its users. "To reduce the spread of low quality AI content, we're actively building on our established systems that have been very successful in combatting spam and clickbait," Mohan said.

