YouTube TV expands multiview beyond sports for some subscribers
Technology
YouTube TV just made it easier to multitask your shows: its Multiview feature now lets some subscribers add any channel to their viewing grid, not just sports.
This means you can mix and match live Sports, Movies, News, or Shows all on one screen, finally making the feature as customizable as promised back in January.
YouTube TV multiview limited rollout
The update is rolling out gradually, so some users are already spotting it and sharing screenshots online.
To try it, just press down on your remote's arrow and pick Multiview to build your own lineup.
While it's not available for everyone yet, it's a solid move toward giving viewers more control over what they watch, all at once.