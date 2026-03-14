YouTube TV's new a la carte plans are half-price
YouTube TV just switched things up by letting you subscribe to only the channels you actually want: think sports, entertainment, or news.
Instead of one big bundle, you can now mix and match, making it easier (and cheaper) to get your favorites.
Plus, if you're signing up for the first time, there are some sweet discounted rates.
Pick from 3 main plans, or mix and match
The Sports Plan is $64.99 a month ($54.99 for new subscribers) with channels like ESPN and NBC Sports.
Prefer movies and shows? The Entertainment Plan is $54.99 a month ($44.99 for new subscribers), featuring FX and Paramount+.
If you want a bit of everything, there are combo plans too, like Sports + News or News + Entertainment + Family, with intro discounts to help you try things out without breaking the bank.