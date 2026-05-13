YouTube upload errors hit users worldwide after Google services outage
Technology
On Wednesday, Several YouTube users across the world ran into trouble uploading videos: affected users saw the "Oops, something went wrong" error after 3pm.
The good news? Watching and loading videos were mostly unaffected.
Outage data show 38% had streaming issues, 25% dealt with app glitches, and 19% faced server problems.
YouTube and Google outages were separate
This YouTube hiccup came right after Google services had their own outage on Tuesday, with more than 3,300 complaints about blank pages and slow searches.
People took to social media to talk about these back-to-back tech troubles. While some wondered if the outages were connected, current evidence points to separate glitches.
Things seem to be improving as complaints are dropping.