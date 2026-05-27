YouTube will automatically label videos with major AI generated content
YouTube is rolling out automatic labels for videos with major AI-generated content, so you'll know when what you're watching isn't 100% real.
If creators don't tag their own photorealistic AI content, YouTube's new detection tools will do it for them.
This update extends YouTube's existing AI-label/disclosure system, making things clearer for everyone.
YouTube places AI labels, monetization unaffected
For regular videos, the AI label will show up right below the video player; for Shorts, it'll be front and center on the main page.
If a video just has minor or obviously fake AI effects, the tag moves to the expanded description.
YouTube says this won't affect recommendations or monetization and is part of a bigger push alongside Google's Gemini Omni models to keep things transparent and consistent across the platform.