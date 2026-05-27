YouTube will automatically label videos with major AI generated content

YouTube places AI labels, monetization unaffected

For regular videos, the AI label will show up right below the video player; for Shorts, it'll be front and center on the main page.

If a video just has minor or obviously fake AI effects, the tag moves to the expanded description.

YouTube says this won't affect recommendations or monetization and is part of a bigger push alongside Google's Gemini Omni models to keep things transparent and consistent across the platform.