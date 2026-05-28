YouTube to prominently auto-label videos with significant AI-generated content

YouTube is taking a major step in regulating artificial intelligence (AI) content on its platform. The video streaming giant has announced plans to automatically label videos that contain significant photorealistic AI. This comes as part of an effort to make it easier for users to identify such content across both long-form and short-form videos.

Policy evolution YouTube's AI labeling policy evolution YouTube introduced AI labels over two years ago, after updating its policies and adding a tool in Creator Studio. This tool required creators to disclose if their videos contained AI content that could be mistaken for real people, places, or events. Now, with the rise of powerful AI models like Gemini Omni, YouTube plans to use new internal signals to identify and label such content automatically.

Policy enforcement Creators can update disclosure status Despite the new changes, YouTube has clarified that its policy on AI labeling remains unchanged. The platform will now play a more active role in policing content. Creators whose content is misidentified will have the option to update the disclosure status in a YouTube video. However, they won't be able to remove labels if their content was created with YouTube's own AI tools like Dream Screen or Veo.

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