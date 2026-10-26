YouTuber may have uncovered why iPhone Duo's screen keeps cracking
What's the story
The recently launched iPhone Duo has been plagued by a major durability issue, with users reporting sudden screen cracks. The problem has been so widespread that it has earned the nickname "crackgate." Now, a YouTuber named CuriousHagi thinks they have found the culprit behind this flaw. Their investigation into the device's hinge design could shed light on why these cracks are occurring.
Hinge design
CuriousHagi dissects device to find crack culprit
During his durability tests, CuriousHagi was able to replicate the screen cracking issue. He then disassembled the iPhone Duo in an attempt to identify the problem.
His findings revealed that the device's hinge is highly intricate, featuring a gear-like central hinge and two different types of linking hinges.
This complexity could be contributing to its failure and subsequent screen cracks.
Weak link
Weakest point of hinge might be causing screen cracks
CuriousHagi also discovered that a thinner link in the middle of the iPhone Duo's hinge had snapped at a small notch, its weakest point.
He also observed marks where the hinge met the support plate, suggesting it may have gotten caught.
This could explain why users are experiencing screen cracks after just a few hours of use.
Screen design
iFixit also revealed interesting details about iPhone Duo's display
iFixit also recently dissected the iPhone Duo, revealing some interesting details about its design.
The internal screen features a matte nano-texture cover that improves readability in bright sunlight and hides the crease by diffusing reflections.
Under a microscope, iFixit found oval-shaped subpixels arranged at different angles on the display, which are likely intended to minimize artifacts and further conceal the crease down the middle of the screen.
Damage theories
iFixit suspects this part may not be descending properly
iFixit also offered some theories about the screen damage and hinge cracking issues.
They suspect that a part of the complex hinge may not be descending properly, causing these problems.
An accordion cable runs over this exact spot near the edge of the battery, which could be concentrating pressure and leading to an "audible crack" as reported by some users.