Zahid Khan used Anthropic's Claude to locate ancestral land
Technology
Zahid Khan of Uttar Pradesh turned to AI when he struggled to locate his ancestral land, buried in tricky Hindi records.
Sharing his story on LinkedIn, Khan explained how he used Anthropic's Claude AI assistant (typing in his late father's name) to dig through government records and finally piece together the land's exact location.
Claude generated KML showing 25 plots
Claude AI helped Khan pull up plot numbers, convert coordinates, and even generate a KML file for Google My Maps.
When he uploaded it, the map showed all 25 land plots clearly.
People online loved how Khan used tech for a real-life problem, calling it a creative and inspiring use of AI.