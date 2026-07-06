Z.ai's GLM-5.2 challenges OpenAI and Anthropic with cheaper smart agents
Chinese startup Z.ai is stepping up as a serious competitor to OpenAI and Anthropic with its latest model, GLM-5.2.
This AI offers advanced coding help and smart agent features at a much lower price, quickly catching the attention of developers worldwide.
Experts say it comes close to top US models for software engineering and complex tasks.
GLM-5.2 available globally, India ₹1,410 monthly
GLM-5.2 is available globally for coding support, document analysis, and research through a web chatbot, and it connects with more than 20 coding tools via API.
In India, it costs just ₹1,410 per month (with discounts), making it cheaper than ChatGPT Plus or Google's Gemini Pro.
While some companies are cautious about data security with Chinese AI products, some industry observers call GLM-5.2's debut a "mini DeepSeek moment," hinting at big changes in how businesses choose their AI tools.