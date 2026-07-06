Z.ai's GLM-5.2 challenges OpenAI and Anthropic with cheaper smart agents

GLM-5.2 available globally, India ₹1,410 monthly

GLM-5.2 is available globally for coding support, document analysis, and research through a web chatbot, and it connects with more than 20 coding tools via API.

In India, it costs just ₹1,410 per month (with discounts), making it cheaper than ChatGPT Plus or Google's Gemini Pro.

While some companies are cautious about data security with Chinese AI products, some industry observers call GLM-5.2's debut a "mini DeepSeek moment," hinting at big changes in how businesses choose their AI tools.