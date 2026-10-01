Zellic AI finds Fragnesia Linux flaw enabling unprivileged root access

Fragnesia lets unprivileged users write arbitrary bytes into the kernel's page cache, which can mess with shared servers and cloud setups where many people use the same resources.

Developers are racing to patch things up, but until fixes drop, unloading or blacklisting certain kernel modules and setting user.max_user_namespaces=0 can help.

This also shows how AI is starting to spot more of these tricky bugs, so expect faster discoveries (and hopefully quicker fixes) in the future.