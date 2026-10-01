Zellic AI finds Fragnesia Linux flaw enabling unprivileged root access
Heads up, Linux users: a major security flaw called Fragnesia has just been found, and it's pretty serious.
Discovered by an AI tool from Zellic, this bug lets regular (unprivileged) users get root access on affected Linux systems, including major distributions, definitely not what you want, especially if you're running stuff in the cloud.
Fragnesia allows kernel page cache writes
Fragnesia lets unprivileged users write arbitrary bytes into the kernel's page cache, which can mess with shared servers and cloud setups where many people use the same resources.
Developers are racing to patch things up, but until fixes drop, unloading or blacklisting certain kernel modules and setting user.max_user_namespaces=0 can help.
This also shows how AI is starting to spot more of these tricky bugs, so expect faster discoveries (and hopefully quicker fixes) in the future.