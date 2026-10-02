Zellic V12 auditing tool finds 3rd major Linux bug Fragnesia
AI tools have uncovered a third major Linux vulnerability in the two weeks before May 14, 2026, called Fragnesia.
Found by Zellic's V12 auditing tool, this bug affects pretty much every major Linux system and lets regular users grab root access (basically, full control).
It follows two recent flaws, Copy Fail and Dirty Frag, making May 2026 a rough month for Linux security.
Fragnesia exploits XFRM ESP-in-TCP logic error
Fragnesia works by exploiting a logic error in the XFRM ESP-in-TCP part of Linux, letting attackers sneak data into the kernel and easily boost their privileges or even break out of containers.
Red Hat rates it as high risk (CVSS 7.8).
If you're running Linux at work or on your own server, there are some command-line fixes available now (though they might mess with your VPN), and an official patch is available upstream, but not yet shipping in distros.
This quick AI-powered discovery shows just how fast security threats (and solutions) are evolving these days.