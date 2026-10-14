Zenzap raises $44 million to streamline AI powered workplace messaging
Technology
Zenzap, the AI-powered chat app, has landed $44 million in funding to help teams talk and get things done more smoothly at work.
Founded in 2022 by Guy Weiss, Zenzap is designed to fix the headaches of using apps like WhatsApp for work by keeping chats private and IT-approved.
Zenzap used by FedEx and McDonald's
With features like AI voice chat, built-in task management, and workflow automation, Zenzap is already being used by big names like FedEx and branches of McDonald's.
Plans start at $51 a month with higher limits on file storage.
The new funding will help grow its team, currently 50 people across the US Tel Aviv, and Europe, and add even smarter tools to keep your work life separate from your personal chats.