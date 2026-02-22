Zoho founder slams Altman's AI-human comparison: 'Tech shouldn't dominate life'

Altman compared the energy needed to train advanced AI models with decades of resources spent raising a human. Vembu pushed back, saying tech shouldn't be put on the same level as people, and warning against letting it take over daily life.

Vembu warns about top talent leaving India for the US

Altman believes AI will shake up jobs but thinks people will adapt and find better opportunities—Vembu said AI can already write code really well and that this could significantly boost productivity.

On the other hand, Vembu praised affordable Indian AI models for making tech more accessible but also warned about top talent leaving India for the US after reposting a video by Sriram Krishnan that said the US wants allies to use American AI.