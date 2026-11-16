Zoho launches Blended Agents to automate customer support with AI
What's the story
Zoho has launched a new feature called Blended Agents for its customer service platform, Zoho Desk. The feature leverages the company's Zia Agents platform to automate routine customer issues and execute tasks across connected applications with AI. However, it also allows human oversight for cases that require judgment. This way, businesses can use AI to retrieve information and handle basic customer queries while keeping a human touch where necessary.
AI capabilities
The new feature can fetch order details and check stock
The Blended Agents feature can perform a range of tasks like fetching order details, checking stock availability, and updating customer accounts.
If an issue is too complex for the AI agent to handle, it can seamlessly transfer the conversation with its history and context to a human representative.
Employees also have the option to pause AI execution for review or approval before proceeding with an action.
Problem-solving
It can also identify recurring customer issues
The Blended Agents feature can also work behind the scenes to identify recurring customer complaints.
It can alert teams to underlying problems and help create knowledge-base articles, thus reducing repetitive support requests.
Businesses can build and deploy these agents across all paid Zoho Desk plans at no extra cost, although they will have to pay for the large language model (LLM) usage.
Token allowance
Zoho is offering free tokens for its AI models
For customers using Zoho-hosted AI models, the company is offering a monthly allowance of up to 30 million free tokens, depending on their plan.
Users can also use their own API keys to access other models and pay the provider directly.
In India, Zoho Desk is hosted in local data centers, and the company has assured that it does not use customer data to train its AI models.
Platform enhancements
Other new features launched by Zoho Desk
Along with the Blended Agents feature, Zoho has also launched Automation Studio, a no-code tool for building connected service workflows.
The company also introduced Workstation, which lets support representatives customize their work interface.
The platform now supports incoming and outgoing WhatsApp calls, in-chat payments, and integration with Arattai Business.
These new capabilities are aimed at helping support teams automate repetitive tasks and focus more on complex customer issues.