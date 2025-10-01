Zoho's Arattai still missing key privacy feature available on WhatsApp

Zoho Corporation 's homegrown messaging app, Arattai, has been gaining traction in the Indian market. The app is being touted as a potential competitor to Meta-owned WhatsApp . However, some privacy-focused users have pointed out a major shortcoming of Arattai, the absence of default end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for standard messages. This could be a major disadvantage when compared to WhatsApp and other popular messaging apps.

Privacy commitment E2EE for calls, secret chat option available Despite the lack of E2EE for standard messages, Zoho markets Arattai as a privacy-first service with all user data stored in India. The app does provide E2EE for voice and video calls, but regular messages are not protected by this feature yet. However, there is a 'secret chat' option for secure messaging, and full encryption is expected to be implemented soon.

Feature feedback Arattai promises E2EE implementation Users have expressed their concerns over the lack of E2EE for standard messages, saying that it is inconvenient and leaves other chats unprotected. In response to these concerns, the official Arattai account on X acknowledged the issue and assured users that they are actively working on implementing E2EE for chats.

App capabilities What is Arattai? Developed by Chennai-based Zoho Corporation, Arattai is a free-to-use cross-platform instant messaging app.It offers a range of features, including text and voice messaging, audio and video calls, media sharing, story posting, and group chats. The app works across devices such as smartphones, tablets, and desktops, with support for linking up to five devices to one account. Messages, contacts, and settings sync automatically across devices for a seamless experience.