Zoho's co-founder Sridhar Vembu calls Sarvam AI a breakthrough
Technology
Zoho's co-founder Sridhar Vembu is calling Sarvam AI a real breakthrough in artificial intelligence.
He pointed out that Sarvam can deliver high-quality AI without guzzling tons of energy or needing massive servers—challenging the usual idea that powerful AI always means big power bills.
Vembu emphasizes need for energy-efficient AI models
Vembu emphasized that smarter, more efficient algorithms like Sarvam's could set a new standard for eco-friendly AI.
As more tech relies on huge data centers, he's urging the industry to focus on sustainability.
Energy-saving models like these are especially important for places where electricity isn't always easy to come by, helping make sure progress doesn't come at the planet's expense.