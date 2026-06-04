Zoho's Sridhar Vembu warns against AI use in classrooms

Berkeley CS sees higher failures, cheating

Failure rates in Berkeley's CS 10 reached 35.3% this spring, while CS 61A had a 10.6% failure rate, much higher than usual, with many students caught cheating.

Faculty are worried about students skipping foundational skills and losing interest.

Vembu summed it up: "AI can make you smarter faster but AI can also make you dumber faster." He encourages mastering core concepts before turning to tech for help.