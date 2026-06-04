Zoho's Sridhar Vembu warns against AI use in classrooms
Technology
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu is sounding the alarm about using too much AI in classrooms.
After a report showed sharply higher failure rates in some UC Berkeley computer science courses, he pointed out that relying on AI tools without learning basics first could do more harm than good.
Berkeley CS sees higher failures, cheating
Failure rates in Berkeley's CS 10 reached 35.3% this spring, while CS 61A had a 10.6% failure rate, much higher than usual, with many students caught cheating.
Faculty are worried about students skipping foundational skills and losing interest.
Vembu summed it up: "AI can make you smarter faster but AI can also make you dumber faster." He encourages mastering core concepts before turning to tech for help.