Why NYC has banned AI for nearly 600,000 students
What's the story
New York City has announced a one-year ban on the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools in public schools, specifically for students from 2-K through eighth grade. The policy, which will be effective during the 2026-27 academic year, is expected to impact nearly 600,000 students or two-thirds of the city's public school enrollment. The decision was announced by Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels.
Policy objectives
AI tools banned for younger students
The new policy prohibits the use of student-facing generative AI software in grades 2-K through 8, as well as companion chatbots across all grades.
The city says this is part of an effort to keep learning focused on teachers, human interaction, critical thinking, and students solving problems independently.
Mamdani emphasized that "Children need teachers and human connection in order to learn and grow."
Educational reforms
Different rules for high school students
The restrictions are different for students in grades 9-12.
All high school students will have to complete two 45-minute AI literacy modules each year, covering how AI works, data privacy, bias, and appropriate use of technology.
The city will also launch five limited AI pilot programs for a maximum of 50,000 high school students in general education classes, about 5% of the public-school student body.
Teacher guidelines
Teachers can use AI for lesson planning
While teachers can use AI for lesson planning and operational tasks, it can't be used for grading or student assessments.
The policy also permits teacher-led use of computers, tablets, and interactive boards for whole-class or small-group instruction.
However, the city will discontinue or disable the AI components of over 38 previously allowed programs that don't meet its new safety and oversight standards.
Screen regulations
Restrictions on individual screen time
Along with the AI ban, NYC is also introducing grade-based limits on individual screen use.
There will be no one-to-one screen time for routine individual device use in 2-K through grade 2.
The city recommends no more than 30 minutes a day for grades 3-5 and 45 minutes a day for grades 6-8.
These measures come amid concerns from parents and educators about student screen use and the impact of generative AI on learning.