Several users have taken to X to complain about the disruption in Zomato's services.

Some simply stated "ZOMATO DOWN," while others tagged the company's customer support handle, @zomatocare, asking why its app had stopped working over the weekend.

However, at the time of writing, Zomato had not confirmed any details about this reported disruption or its impact on users.

Also, the app appears to be working normally on our end, suggesting that the issues may be limited to certain users.