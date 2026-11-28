Zomato down for some users, app shows errors, login issues
What's the story
Popular food delivery service Zomato is reportedly facing major technical issues on Saturday evening. Several users have taken to social media platform X to voice their complaints and question the status of the service. Downdetector, a website that tracks outages in services, has also reported a spike in complaints about Zomato around 9:00pm today.
Outage details
App issues dominate complaints
Downdetector recorded a staggering 430 complaints against Zomato at around 8:35pm today.
The breakdown of these complaints shows that 97% are related to the app, while 2% are about login issues and 1% pertain to the website.
This points to a reported disruption in the service provided by Zomato, particularly through its mobile application.
User reactions
Users take to X to voice complaints
Several users have taken to X to complain about the disruption in Zomato's services.
Some simply stated "ZOMATO DOWN," while others tagged the company's customer support handle, @zomatocare, asking why its app had stopped working over the weekend.
However, at the time of writing, Zomato had not confirmed any details about this reported disruption or its impact on users.
Also, the app appears to be working normally on our end, suggesting that the issues may be limited to certain users.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
it has happened. the final frontier. zomato is down.— Harihar (@harihar_goswami) November 28, 2026
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Is @zomato down?— Swapnil Jana (@SwapnilJana16) November 28, 2026
I ordered but can't see any details. I hope I'll get my order.