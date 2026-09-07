How Temple wearable's Entropy feature helped Deepinder Goyal meditate
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, has shared his experience with Temple, a new wellness wearable. He said that the device helped him track his recovery during meditation using a metric called Entropy. Goyal claimed this metric showed improvements that traditional heart rate monitoring failed to capture. He also explained how it motivated him to continue practicing meditation instead of giving up.
Meditation challenges
Goyal's decade-long meditation struggle
Goyal revealed that he had been trying to meditate for over a decade without much success.
He often found it hard to tell if his practice was actually helping, as his mind would continue racing even after meditating.
However, all this changed when he started using Temple. He described Entropy as the first metric that let him see his recovery "minute by minute."
Motivation boost
Entropy v/s heart rate
The ability to track recovery over time with Entropy motivated Goyal to keep practicing meditation instead of giving up.
He shared data from a 20-minute meditation session, where the Entropy score decreased steadily from high to low values, indicating improved recovery according to Temple's interpretation.
In contrast, his heart rate remained relatively stable throughout the session, averaging around 83 beats per minute with only minor fluctuations.
Physiological changes
Entropy's broader application
Goyal also shared an example of a cold shower, where his heart rate spiked during exposure but the Entropy score dropped significantly before stabilizing.
He said this shows that Entropy can detect physiological changes across different recovery and stress-inducing activities, not just meditation.
The metric has even encouraged him to work out more often "in the right ways."
User engagement
Temple's early access waitlist launched
Temple has launched an early access waitlist on its website, with Goyal inviting interested users to sign up. He hinted that Temple will reveal more about the science behind the Entropy metric in due course.