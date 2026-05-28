Zomato just turned healthy eating into a subscription service

Zomato has launched a new feature called "Healthy Subscriptions," aimed at helping users make healthier food choices. The innovative addition is part of the company's Healthy Mode section and lets customers plan their meals in advance from select restaurants. Currently, the feature is available in Delhi , Mumbai , and Bengaluru.

Functionality AI-generated healthy score The Healthy Subscriptions feature lets users select meal plans from participating restaurants and schedule meals for multiple days. Each dish on the subscription menu gets a "High" Healthy Score, based on factors like protein density, fiber content, ingredient quality, and carbohydrate density. This score is generated using AI technology that analyzes data available on Zomato's platform.

User control Flexible meal plans The Healthy Subscriptions feature gives users a lot of flexibility. They can choose between lunch and dinner subscriptions for 3-day, 5-day, or 15-day plans. The feature also lets them edit meals before delivery is locked, reschedule meals during the subscription period, change delivery addresses, or cancel subscriptions if their plans change.

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