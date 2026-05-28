Zomato just turned healthy eating into a subscription service
What's the story
Zomato has launched a new feature called "Healthy Subscriptions," aimed at helping users make healthier food choices. The innovative addition is part of the company's Healthy Mode section and lets customers plan their meals in advance from select restaurants. Currently, the feature is available in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Functionality
AI-generated healthy score
The Healthy Subscriptions feature lets users select meal plans from participating restaurants and schedule meals for multiple days. Each dish on the subscription menu gets a "High" Healthy Score, based on factors like protein density, fiber content, ingredient quality, and carbohydrate density. This score is generated using AI technology that analyzes data available on Zomato's platform.
User control
Flexible meal plans
The Healthy Subscriptions feature gives users a lot of flexibility. They can choose between lunch and dinner subscriptions for 3-day, 5-day, or 15-day plans. The feature also lets them edit meals before delivery is locked, reschedule meals during the subscription period, change delivery addresses, or cancel subscriptions if their plans change.
Expansion strategy
More cities to get the feature soon
Zomato has also introduced a "shuffle" option for users who want the app to automatically choose meals. The company plans to expand the feature to more cities in the future. As per Zomato's announcement, some dishes on the subscription menu may be exclusive to Healthy Subscriptions and not available through regular restaurant menus.