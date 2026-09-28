Deepinder Goyal reveals team behind Temple's Brain Flow tech
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal has announced the team of scientists who developed Temple's Brain Flow. The innovative tech is worn on the side of the forehead. In a post on X, Goyal expressed his desire to see scientists celebrated as much as actors and cricketers in India. He named Dr. Divya Gulati and Dr. Sanchit Gupta from IISc Bengaluru, Dr. Yukti Chopra from SISSA Trieste, and Nitish Kumar from IIT Bombay as part of this team.
Twitter Post
Goyal's announcement on X
India has always idolised actors and cricketers. The last few years, entrepreneurs and founders have also gotten mobbed at the airports. How I wish we started celebrating scientists as much as we celebrate actors, cricketers, and founders.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 28, 2026
On that note, meet the Temple… https://t.co/48nBhLwWxm pic.twitter.com/uSPDkZXs9f
Tech details
Brain blood flow vital for health, longevity: Goyal
Temple's Brain Flow is a major step forward in health tech, as it continuously tracks blood flow to the brain.
Goyal emphasized the importance of this feature, given that the brain consumes around 20% of our blood supply and regulates hormones, sleep, immunity, and repair.
He argued that monitoring and maintaining brain blood flow could be key to improving health and longevity.
Validation results
Second validation study on Brain Flow shared by Goyal
Goyal recently shared a second validation study on Brain Flow, which was conducted against time-domain near-infrared spectroscopy (TD-NIRS).
The study involved 60 sessions with 44 healthy young men and found that Temple's signal tracked the brain more closely than the scalp.
However, it's worth noting that this research is a preprint and has yet to be peer-reviewed.
Launch information
When will Temple launch in India?
As for the public launch of Temple in India, a date is yet to be confirmed.
The limited edition is expected to start shipping by the end of 2026, with a pre-order date likely to be announced soon.
The latest version of Temple is said to be less than half the size of its predecessor. Pricing remains uncertain, but Goyal has hinted at a figure close to $1,000 or approximately ₹1 lakh.