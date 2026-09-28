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Home / News / Technology News / Deepinder Goyal reveals team behind Temple's Brain Flow tech
Deepinder Goyal reveals team behind Temple's Brain Flow tech
Scientists should be celebrated as much as actors and cricketers, Goyal says

Deepinder Goyal reveals team behind Temple's Brain Flow tech

By Akash Pandey
Sep 28, 2026
08:12 pm
What's the story

Deepinder Goyal has announced the team of scientists who developed Temple's Brain Flow. The innovative tech is worn on the side of the forehead. In a post on X, Goyal expressed his desire to see scientists celebrated as much as actors and cricketers in India. He named Dr. Divya Gulati and Dr. Sanchit Gupta from IISc Bengaluru, Dr. Yukti Chopra from SISSA Trieste, and Nitish Kumar from IIT Bombay as part of this team.

Twitter Post

Goyal's announcement on X

Tech details

Brain blood flow vital for health, longevity: Goyal

Temple's Brain Flow is a major step forward in health tech, as it continuously tracks blood flow to the brain.

Goyal emphasized the importance of this feature, given that the brain consumes around 20% of our blood supply and regulates hormones, sleep, immunity, and repair.

He argued that monitoring and maintaining brain blood flow could be key to improving health and longevity.

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Validation results

Second validation study on Brain Flow shared by Goyal

Goyal recently shared a second validation study on Brain Flow, which was conducted against time-domain near-infrared spectroscopy (TD-NIRS).

The study involved 60 sessions with 44 healthy young men and found that Temple's signal tracked the brain more closely than the scalp.

However, it's worth noting that this research is a preprint and has yet to be peer-reviewed.

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Launch information

When will Temple launch in India?

As for the public launch of Temple in India, a date is yet to be confirmed.

The limited edition is expected to start shipping by the end of 2026, with a pre-order date likely to be announced soon.

The latest version of Temple is said to be less than half the size of its predecessor. Pricing remains uncertain, but Goyal has hinted at a figure close to $1,000 or approximately ₹1 lakh.

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