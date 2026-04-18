Sam Altman's World will help Zoom verify humans in meetings

Zoom has announced a partnership with World, Sam Altman 's human ID verification company. The collaboration aims to ensure that participants in Zoom meetings are real humans and not AI-generated imposters. The move comes amid growing concerns over deepfake-enabled frauds, which have caused financial losses exceeding $200 million in just the first quarter of last year.

Business threat Deepfake frauds in video calls Deepfake video-call frauds may not be a personal experience for many, but they pose a major risk for businesses, particularly those involved in high-value transactions over video. The most notorious case was in early 2024 when engineering firm Arup lost $25 million after an employee in Hong Kong was duped by an AI-generated deepfake impersonating the company's CFO and colleagues. A similar attack targeted a multinational firm in Singapore in 2025.

Detection techniques Detection methods and new partnership Currently, the methods to detect deepfakes in meetings are limited to spotting signs of AI manipulation in video frames. However, Zoom and World have said that these frame-by-frame detection methods are becoming less reliable as video models improve. This is where World's World ID Deep Face tech comes into play, offering a more robust solution for verifying participants' identities during Zoom meetings.

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Verification process How does World's tech work? World's World ID Deep Face technology employs a three-pronged approach to verify participants' identities. It compares a signed image taken at the time of user registration via World's Orb device, a real-time face scan from the user's device, and also a live video frame visible to other meeting participants. Only when all three match does it confirm someone's identity, displaying a "Verified Human" badge on their title.

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