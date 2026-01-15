Why Zuckerberg and his 28-year-old AI chief are clashing

Meta 's ambitious artificial intelligence (AI) project is facing some major internal friction. The tension primarily stems from a clash between CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alexandr Wang, the 28-year-old founder of Scale AI. Wang was hired last year after Meta acquired a 49% stake in his company, Scale AI, in a deal valued at over $14 billion, making him Meta's highest-paid employee. Now, he is leading the new Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL).

Management clash Wang's frustration with Zuckerberg's management style According to the Financial Times, Wang is getting increasingly frustrated with Zuckerberg's micromanagement of Meta's AI work. He has even described the CEO's control as "suffocating." The tension was particularly evident during a key strategy meeting this fall when Wang's TBD Lab team clashed with long-time Meta leaders Chris Cox and Andrew Bosworth over their approach to training new AI models using Instagram and Facebook data.

Company dynamics Internal culture and leadership doubts at Meta The clash between Wang's team and Meta's old guard has created an "us versus them" culture within the company. While Wang's researchers see themselves as working on the future of superintelligence, others are focused on feeds, ads, and short-term results. Leadership doubts have also grown sharper after Yann LeCun, Meta's chief AI scientist and a Turing Award winner, chose to leave his position rather than report to Wang.

