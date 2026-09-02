Zuckerberg, Musk call for more AI data centers at G20
What's the story
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla's Elon Musk have called for the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. The tech moguls made their case during a virtual meeting with G20 technology ministers in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The meeting was organized by the White House and focused on the disruptions and opportunities brought by AI.
Job prospects
'Millions of jobs' in skilled trades
Zuckerberg emphasized that the expansion of AI data centers could create "hundreds of thousands and maybe millions of jobs" in skilled trades.
He said this was due to the immense demand for these facilities.
However, he also noted a shortage of skilled tradespeople needed to build these data centers, which Meta is trying to establish.
Power concerns
Musk warns of looming power crisis
Musk highlighted the massive electricity requirements of AI data centers, warning of a "crisis of power" in their expansion.
He said this could give China an edge over other countries.
Musk also predicted a major power shortfall next year, not in the distant future.
His company is already working on the necessary power generation to support its data centers.
Political divide
US President Trump calls AI center opponents 'backwards and poor'
The tech leaders' comments come after US President Donald Trump criticized those against AI data centers as "backwards and poor."
Despite this, polls show that most Americans are now opposed to the construction of these facilities.
The opposition stems from concerns over rising electricity bills and noise from the facilities.
Economic boost
AI could add $30 trillion to global economy, Musk says
Musk also predicted that artificial intelligence could expand the global economy by 20-30% annually, or about $20 trillion to $30 trillion.
Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis echoed this sentiment during his virtual address to the ministers. He said achieving human-level AI would have an impact 10 times greater than that of the Industrial Revolution.
Regulatory challenges
Musk slams European overregulation of technology
Musk criticized European governments for overregulating technology, which he said was stifling their economies.
He argued that innovation should be "relatively free of regulation," with new things being default legal rather than default illegal.
This statement was made in the presence of technology ministers from EU members France, Italy, and Germany as well as EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen.