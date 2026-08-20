Zuckerberg lied about child safety concerns, claims ex-Meta engineer
What's the story
Arturo Bejar, a former engineering director at Meta Platforms, has testified against the company in a landmark trial. The trial is based on allegations that Facebook and Instagram prioritize growth and engagement over child safety. Bejar claimed that CEO Mark Zuckerberg fostered a culture where child safety took a backseat to these goals.
Testimony details
Bejar says Zuckerberg's influence extends to safety decisions
During his second day of testimony, Bejar claimed that Zuckerberg had a major say in safety decisions at Meta.
He said the company's top-down culture meant product design changes would only happen if they were ordered by Zuckerberg himself.
"If Mark makes something a priority, mountains move in months," Bejar said, emphasizing the CEO's influence on decision-making processes.
Safety concerns
Former Meta engineer disputes CEO's product improvement claims
Bejar disputed Zuckerberg's claims that Meta constantly uses research to improve its products.
The former safety engineer said he had emailed Zuckerberg with his safety concerns after the CEO's October 2021 comments following allegations by whistleblower Frances Haugen that Meta knew its products were unsafe for children and knew how to make them safe, but did nothing in order to pursue higher profits.
"It's so false, every part of it," Bejar said, adding, "You just cannot trust Zuckerberg with kids."
Personal account
Bejar shares personal account of daughter's experience on Instagram
Bejar also shared a personal account of his daughter's experience with Instagram.
He said he didn't know the harm she would face when he helped her set up an account.
The platform, which she joined to find a space for women discussing cars, exposed her to misogynistic comments and harassment.
"I kept an eye on how distressing it was for her," Bejar said, adding, "She got a good following, at the price of harm."
Safety debate
Bejar acknowledges Meta's focus on safety but highlights other concerns
Bejar acknowledged that Meta employs hundreds of well-qualified people focused on safety.
However, he also claimed that the company prioritized user engagement and profit over safety.
He said a tool designed to encourage users to take a break was "designed to fail" because it's not the default setting and reminders are easy to ignore.