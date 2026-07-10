Presenting England pairs with century partnerships against India (T20Is)
What's the story
The fourth T20I between India and England saw a match-winning partnership between Phil Salt and Harry Brook. The duo put together an unbeaten 146-run stand for the second wicket, leading England to victory by nine wickets. The match was played at Bristol on Friday, as the Brits sealed the five-match series 3-0 with a game to go. Meanwhile, here we look at the England pairs with century partnerships against India in T20Is.
#3
Buttler & Malan: 130 in Ahmedabad, 2021
Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan were the first England batters with a century stand against India in T20Is. Chasing a massive 225 in the 2021 Ahmedabad match, England lost Jason Roy (0) early on. Malan arrived at three and joined forces with Buttler. The duo added 130 runs for the second wicket. Both batters brilliantly tackled the Indian bowlers and brought up their respective fifties. While Buttler made 52 off 34 balls, Malan's 68 required 46 deliveries. Despite their brilliance, England (188/8) fell way short.
#2
Salt & Brook: 146* in Bristol, 2026
The aforementioned 146-run partnership between Salt and Brook marked England's second-highest T20I stand against India. The duo joined forces after the hosts lost Buttler with just 13 runs on the board. Brook was the aggressor as Salt played the supporting role in the 146-run stand. The latter scored an unbeaten 59 off 42 balls while the skipper hammered an unbeaten 79 off just 35 deliveries. Their efforts meant the Brits prevailed with 37 balls remaining.
#1
Buttler & Hales - 170* in Adelaide, 2022
Buttler and Alex Hales were on fire in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against India. England chased down 169 at the Adelaide Oval, with their openers recording an unbeaten 170-run stand. Buttler played a captain's knock, smashing a 49-ball 80*. His opening partner, Hales, also scored a 47-ball 86*, making the run-chase one-sided. This remains the highest partnership in a T20 WC knock-out match.