Three England pairs feature on this list

Presenting England pairs with century partnerships against India (T20Is)

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:11 pm Jul 10, 202604:11 pm

What's the story

The fourth T20I between India and England saw a match-winning partnership between Phil Salt and Harry Brook. The duo put together an unbeaten 146-run stand for the second wicket, leading England to victory by nine wickets. The match was played at Bristol on Friday, as the Brits sealed the five-match series 3-0 with a game to go. Meanwhile, here we look at the England pairs with century partnerships against India in T20Is.