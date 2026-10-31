1st Test: Chase's five-wicket haul decimates Bangladesh, Warrican claims four
What's the story
West Indies are on the verge of winning the opening Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The Caribbean side needs to chase down a target of 170 runs after Bangladesh were bowled out for 142 runs in their second innings. West Indies captain Roston Chase starred with a five-wicket haul, while left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican chipped in with four wickets. Here we look at their spell and stats.
Resistance
Bangladesh lower order resists
Chase and Warrican tormented the Bangladesh batting order in the latter half of Day 3, reducing them to 53/6.
Resuming Day 4 at 79/6, Bangladesh's lower order put up a fight.
Nayeem Hasan, batting at number eight, scored his maiden Test half-century (52 off 91).
He was the last man out after mis-hitting to mid-on off Chase's bowling.
However, besides Nayeem, Jaker Ali (22) was the only batter to score over 15 in the innings.
Chase
100 Test wickets for Chase
Chase finished his stellar spell with 5/36 from 15.4 overs.
As per Cricinfo, this spell powered him past 100 Test wickets.
He now owns 101 scalps from 62 Tests at 47.65 (5W: 5). 11 of his wickets have come in five Tests versus the Tigers at 27.81.
Having also scored 2,851 runs at 26.39, Chase became just the fourth WI all-rounder with the Test double of 100 wickets and 2,500 runs.
His tally includes six tons and 14 fifties.
Warrican
Four wickets for Warrican
Warrican, who claimed 5/53 in his first outing, finished with 4/63 from 20 overs in the third innings.
Across 26 Tests, the left-arm spinner has raced to 93 wickets at an average of 28.21.
His tally includes seven four-fers, four five-wicket hauls, and a match haul of 10 wickets.
He now has 73 wickets from 16 away Tests at an average of 25.64.