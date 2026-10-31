1st Test: Chase's five-wicket haul decimates Bangladesh, Warrican claims four

Chase and Warrican tormented the Bangladesh batting order in the latter half of Day 3, reducing them to 53/6.

Resuming Day 4 at 79/6, Bangladesh's lower order put up a fight.

Nayeem Hasan, batting at number eight, scored his maiden Test half-century (52 off 91).

He was the last man out after mis-hitting to mid-on off Chase's bowling.

However, besides Nayeem, Jaker Ali (22) was the only batter to score over 15 in the innings.