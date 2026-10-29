WI's Jomel Warrican takes his fourth Test fifer: Key stats

As mentioned, Warrican raced to his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. His tally also includes a match haul of 10 wickets.

In 26 Tests, the Windies spinner has raced to 89 wickets at an average of 28.77. Notably, three of his five-wicket hauls have come away from home.

He now has 69 wickets from 16 away Tests at an average of 26.21.