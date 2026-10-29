WI's Jomel Warrican takes his fourth Test fifer: Key stats
What's the story
Spinner Jomel Warrican was the pick of West Indies' bowlers in the first innings of the first Test against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Warrican took a fifer, helping the Windies bowl out Bangladesh for 272 in 97.4 overs. The innings wasn't as straightforward, as Bangladesh were 221/3 at one stage. Warrican took two of his wickets on Day 1.
Spell
Warrican completes fifer on Day 2
While Jayden Seales gave WI the opening breakthrough, Warrican dismissed Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto before stumps.
Warrican then dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz the following day, leaving Bangladesh at 253/6. Removing Taijul Islam and Shoriful Islam, the Windies spinner completed his fifer.
He took 5/53 in 23.4 overs, including three maidens.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Warrican raced to his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. His tally also includes a match haul of 10 wickets.
In 26 Tests, the Windies spinner has raced to 89 wickets at an average of 28.77. Notably, three of his five-wicket hauls have come away from home.
He now has 69 wickets from 16 away Tests at an average of 26.21.
Information
Warrican completes 29 FC fifers
Warrican has had a terrific First-Class career, having completed 29 five-wicket hauls. He now has 430 wickets from 110 red-ball matches at an average of around 21. His best returns read 8/34.