AUS vs BAN: Litton Das records his 3rd duck (Tests)

Playing his 55th match (95 innings), Das now owns three ducks.

Besides his first duck against the Aussies, the right-handed batter also owns two ducks against Sri Lanka.

As per Cricinfo, this was the player's maiden duck in away matches (home of opposition).

Overall, Das has 3,356 runs in Tests at an average of 36.08 (100s: 3, 50s: 20).