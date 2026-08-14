AUS vs BAN: Litton Das records his 3rd duck (Tests)
What's the story
Bangladesh cricket team batter Litton Das perished for a 12-ball duck on Day 2 of the 1st Test versus hosts Australia on Friday. The match is being held at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Das walked out when his side was 297/4 following the dismissal of Najmul Hossain Shanto. Das fell cheaply with Bangladesh getting reduced to 306/5 before ending the day on 351/6.
Information
Starc gets the wicket of Das
Das was removed by left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc with Steve Smith completing a catch at 2nd slip. Australia, who took the 2nd new ball, delivered with two quick wickets. Das, who was a bit tentative at the crease, fell prey to a fuller length delivery.
Numbers
Decoding the key numbers
Playing his 55th match (95 innings), Das now owns three ducks.
Besides his first duck against the Aussies, the right-handed batter also owns two ducks against Sri Lanka.
As per Cricinfo, this was the player's maiden duck in away matches (home of opposition).
Overall, Das has 3,356 runs in Tests at an average of 36.08 (100s: 3, 50s: 20).