1st Test: Rizwan, Agha hammer fifties against Bangladesh

Pakistan posted a solid 386/10 while batting second in the first Test match against Bangladesh at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Veteran batters Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha put up a strong fight against Bangladesh bowlers to push their team past 300. The duo formed a solid sixth-wicket partnership worth 119 runs after Pakistan had lost four wickets in the morning session, struggling at 251/5. Both batters went on to score half-centuries. Here we look at their stats.

Match dynamics Bangladesh posted a total of 413 runs Earlier in the match, Bangladesh had posted a total of 413/10 batting first. Pakistan started well as debutants Azan Awais (103) and Abdullah Fazal (60) took the team's total to 210/1. However, a collapse meant the team was reduced to 230/5. Rizwan and Agha then formed a solid 119-run stand, taking Pakistan past 350. While Rizwan fell to Taijul Islam for 59, Agha made 58 before Nahid Rana trapped him.

Agha 1,500 Test runs for Agha Agha's 58 came off 94 balls as he smoked one six in addition to six fours. This knock powered him past 1,500 Test runs. Across 24 Tests, the batter has raced to 1,545 runs at an average of 39.61, as per ESPNcricinfo. Besides three tons, he has smashed 11 half-centuries in the format. Across three games versus Bangladesh, Salman owns 178 runs at 44.50. This was his second fifty against them.

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