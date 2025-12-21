Jemimah Rodrigues slams her 14th half-century in Women's T20Is: Stats
What's the story
India Women defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the first T20 International match of the five-match series. The match was played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten 69 runs off just 44 balls. Her innings included several classy shots and helped India chase down a target of 122 runs with ease. Here's more.
Chase strategy
India's chase led by Rodrigues
In response to Sri Lanka's total of 121/6, India started aggressively with Shafali Verma hitting three boundaries in the first over. However, she was dismissed soon after. Smriti Mandhana settled well after a few lucky moments early on. Her innings was cut short by Inoka Ranaweera but India were well in control by then. Rodrigues built important partnerships with Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She added 54 runs with Mandhana and later shared a 55-run stand with Kaur.
Stats
Rodrigues registers her 4th fifty versus SL-W
Rodrigues played a match-winning knock for India Women. She smashed 69* runs from 44 balls with the help of 10 fours. With this effort, Rodrigues has raced to 2,444 runs from 113 matches at 30.93 (100 innings). This was her 14th WT20I fifty. Her strike rate reads 117.33. Versus SL-W, Rodrigues has amassed 512 runs from 15 matches at 51.20 (50s: 4), as per ESPNcricinfo.