Jemimah Rodrigues slams her 14th half-century in Women's T20Is: Stats

Chase strategy

India's chase led by Rodrigues

In response to Sri Lanka's total of 121/6, India started aggressively with Shafali Verma hitting three boundaries in the first over. However, she was dismissed soon after. Smriti Mandhana settled well after a few lucky moments early on. Her innings was cut short by Inoka Ranaweera but India were well in control by then. Rodrigues built important partnerships with Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She added 54 runs with Mandhana and later shared a 55-run stand with Kaur.