These tied T20Is witnessed 200-plus totals (full member teams) 

In a thrilling encounter of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, India triumphed over Sri Lanka in a Super Over. The match, despite being a dead rubber, saw India post an impressive total of 202/5 in Dubai. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a blistering 61 off just 31 balls. However, Pathum Nissanka's century helped Sri Lanka level the scores and force a Super Over. Here we look at the 200-plus totals in tied finishes (full member teams).

#3 202 - IND vs SL, 2025 Abhishek's aggressive start in the aforementioned game helped India set a strong foundation for their innings. His 61 off just 31 balls was complemented by Tilak Varma (49*) and Sanju Samson (39). The Men in Blue ended up getting to a score of 202/5. SL managed to tie the contest thanks to a 107 from Pathum Nissanka. Kusal Perera made 58 runs. Arshdeep Singh's brilliance meant SL scored only 2 runs in the Super Over (2/2) as India prevailed comfortably.

#2 212 - IND vs AFG, 2024 In January 2024, India and Afghanistan played out the first-ever double Super Over in T20Is. The match ended in a tie after both teams scored 212 runs in their allotted overs in Bengaluru. While Rohit Sharma (121*) and Rinku Singh (69*) lifted India's total, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Ibrahim Zadran scored fifties in the run chase. Both teams scored 16 runs in the first Super Over. The second one saw India post 11/2. Afghanistan (1/2) eventually lost the fixture.