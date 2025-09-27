Listing the highest partnerships for Sri Lanka in T20Is

Sri Lankan cricketers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera have set a new record for the highest partnership in T20 Asia Cup history. The duo added an impressive 127 runs off just 70 balls for the second wicket against India on September 26 in Dubai. Their remarkable performance came during a chase of 203 runs. On this note, we look at the highest partnerships for Sri Lanka in T20I history.

#3 127 - Nissanka & Perera vs India, 2025 The 127-run stand in the aforementioned game against India takes the third spot on this list. Perera joined Nissanka in the middle after SL lost opener Kusal Mendis for a golden duck in the 203-run chase. The game got tied as Nissanka scored a blistering 107 runs off just 58 balls. Perera also played a crucial role in the partnership, scoring an aggressive 58 off just 32 balls. Despite their efforts, India prevailed in the Super Over.

#2 145 - Dilshan & Jayawardene vs England, 2014 The record for the second-highest partnership for Sri Lanka in T20Is belongs to Mahela Jayawardene and Tillakaratne Dilshan. The latter arrived at number three after Kusal Perera's early departure in the 2014 T20 World Cup clash against England in Chattogram. Jayawardene dominated a 145-run partnership with Dilshan en route to his 89 off 51 balls. The latter, who took 47 balls for his 55, looked rusty. Though the duo powered the Lankans to 189/4, England prevailed eventually.