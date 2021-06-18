Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: A look at Novak Djokovic in numbers
Sports

2021 Wimbledon: A look at Novak Djokovic in numbers

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 04:09 pm
2021 Wimbledon: A look at Novak Djokovic in numbers
Djokovic recently won the 2021 French Open

World number one men's singles tennis player Novak Djokovic will enter the 2021 Wimbledon as the favorite. The Serbian ace has already pocketed both the Grand Slams this year and is on top mode. Recently, Djokovic pocketed the 2021 French Open title and will be wanting to carry on with the momentum. Djokovic has a terrific record at Wimbledon. We decode his numbers.

In this article
Slams

Djokovic is aiming to equal Nadal and Federer's Slam tally

Djokovic has won 19 Grand Slam honors and can equal the tally of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer (20 each). With Nadal pulling out of Wimbledon and Federer lacking match practice post surgeries on his knee, Djokovic will be deemed favorite to win the title. Djokovic had earlier won the 2021 Australian Open. He could win a third successive Slam event this year.

Wimbledon

Djokovic has won five Wimbledon titles

The Serbian legend has won five Wimbledon honors in his career. He has tasted success here in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019. If Djokovic wins this year's title, he will steer clear of Bjorn Borg (5). Only Federer (8) and Pete Sampras (7) are ahead of Djokovic in terms of Wimbledon honors.

Stats

Djokovic has a 72-10 win-loss record at Wimbledon

Djokovic has a 72-10 win-loss record at Wimbledon, which wasn't held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, he has reached six finals, losing one in 2013 against Andy Murray in straight sets. He has also reached three semi-finals and two quarter-finals at Wimbledon. This could be the first occasion where Djokovic can seal three successive Wimbledon wins.

Record

Djokovic can script this unique record

By winning both the Australian and French Open honors this year, Djokovic is on a 14-match unbeaten streak at Slams. Three more wins at the 2021 Wimbledon will see Djokovic get to 75 career victories here. He will be the first player to win 75-plus matches across Grand Slams.

Do you know?

Djokovic has won seven of the 13 Slams since 2018

Since 2018, Djokovic has won seven of the 13 Grand Slams. Besides two Wimbledon honors, he has collected three Australian Open titles, one French Open, and one US Open trophy as well.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Neymar edges closer to Pele's record for Brazil: Details here

Latest News

Sony launches 65-inch 4K OLED TV at Rs. 3 lakh

Science

Petrol breaks Rs. 100 barrier again, this time in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Will the COVID-19 vaccine really make you magnetic?

India

2021 BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to be launched soon

Auto

'Fatherhood' review: Kevin Hart shows reality of being single parent

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Shafali Verma shines on her Test debut: Records broken

Sports

Neymar edges closer to Pele's record for Brazil: Details here

Sports

CPL agrees to tweak schedule to avoid clash with IPL

Sports

WI vs SA, 2nd Test: Here's the complete statistical preview

Sports

After Nadal, Naomi Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Novak Djokovic turns 34: Presenting his monumental records

Sports

Rafael Nadal wins record 13th French Open title

Sports

2020 French Open men's final: Preview, stats and more

Sports

Novak Djokovic clinches a record 35th Masters title

Sports
Trending Topics