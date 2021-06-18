2021 Wimbledon: A look at Novak Djokovic in numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 04:09 pm

Djokovic recently won the 2021 French Open

World number one men's singles tennis player Novak Djokovic will enter the 2021 Wimbledon as the favorite. The Serbian ace has already pocketed both the Grand Slams this year and is on top mode. Recently, Djokovic pocketed the 2021 French Open title and will be wanting to carry on with the momentum. Djokovic has a terrific record at Wimbledon. We decode his numbers.

Slams

Djokovic is aiming to equal Nadal and Federer's Slam tally

Djokovic has won 19 Grand Slam honors and can equal the tally of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer (20 each). With Nadal pulling out of Wimbledon and Federer lacking match practice post surgeries on his knee, Djokovic will be deemed favorite to win the title. Djokovic had earlier won the 2021 Australian Open. He could win a third successive Slam event this year.

Wimbledon

Djokovic has won five Wimbledon titles

The Serbian legend has won five Wimbledon honors in his career. He has tasted success here in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019. If Djokovic wins this year's title, he will steer clear of Bjorn Borg (5). Only Federer (8) and Pete Sampras (7) are ahead of Djokovic in terms of Wimbledon honors.

Stats

Djokovic has a 72-10 win-loss record at Wimbledon

Djokovic has a 72-10 win-loss record at Wimbledon, which wasn't held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, he has reached six finals, losing one in 2013 against Andy Murray in straight sets. He has also reached three semi-finals and two quarter-finals at Wimbledon. This could be the first occasion where Djokovic can seal three successive Wimbledon wins.

Record

Djokovic can script this unique record

By winning both the Australian and French Open honors this year, Djokovic is on a 14-match unbeaten streak at Slams. Three more wins at the 2021 Wimbledon will see Djokovic get to 75 career victories here. He will be the first player to win 75-plus matches across Grand Slams.

Do you know?

Djokovic has won seven of the 13 Slams since 2018

Since 2018, Djokovic has won seven of the 13 Grand Slams. Besides two Wimbledon honors, he has collected three Australian Open titles, one French Open, and one US Open trophy as well.