Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Daria Kasatkina at French Open 2026: Stats

Women's singles tennis world number one, Aryna Sabalenka , has reached the French Open 2026 4th round on Saturday. Sabalenka brushed aside Daria Kasatkina in straight sets on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Sabalenka won the 1st set 6-0. However, she was broken early in the 2nd set with Kasatkina handed an initiative. However, Sabalenka quickly broke Kasatkina and made it 2-2 before sealing the seal 7-5.

Numbers Sabalenka races to 25-8 win-loss record at Roland Garros Sablenka, who was a runner-up here in Paris last year, has improved to a 25-8 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She is chasing her maiden French Open crown and a 5th Grand Slam title overall. Overall at Grand Slams, she is now 109-27 in women's singles. In the ongoing 2026 season, Sabalenka has raced to a 30-3 win-loss record on the WTA Tour.

Do you know? 8-2 win-loss record over Kasatkina for Sabalenka Sabalenka has raced to an 8-2 win-loss record against Kasatkina. Notably, Sabalenka has won each of her last 5 matches against Kasatkina. Before this 3rd-round clash at Roland Garros, the two met last in Berlin 2024, where Sabalenka won 6-1, 6-4.

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Information Sabalenka enters records books As per Opta, Sabalenka became the ninth player since the WTA Rankings were published in 1973 to claim 100+ wins as World No. 1 after Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Chris Evert, Serena Williams, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Iga Swiatek and Justine Henin.

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