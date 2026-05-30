Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Daria Kasatkina at French Open 2026: Stats
What's the story
Women's singles tennis world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, has reached the French Open 2026 4th round on Saturday. Sabalenka brushed aside Daria Kasatkina in straight sets on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Sabalenka won the 1st set 6-0. However, she was broken early in the 2nd set with Kasatkina handed an initiative. However, Sabalenka quickly broke Kasatkina and made it 2-2 before sealing the seal 7-5.
Numbers
Sabalenka races to 25-8 win-loss record at Roland Garros
Sablenka, who was a runner-up here in Paris last year, has improved to a 25-8 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She is chasing her maiden French Open crown and a 5th Grand Slam title overall. Overall at Grand Slams, she is now 109-27 in women's singles. In the ongoing 2026 season, Sabalenka has raced to a 30-3 win-loss record on the WTA Tour.
Do you know?
8-2 win-loss record over Kasatkina for Sabalenka
Sabalenka has raced to an 8-2 win-loss record against Kasatkina. Notably, Sabalenka has won each of her last 5 matches against Kasatkina. Before this 3rd-round clash at Roland Garros, the two met last in Berlin 2024, where Sabalenka won 6-1, 6-4.
Information
Sabalenka enters records books
As per Opta, Sabalenka became the ninth player since the WTA Rankings were published in 1973 to claim 100+ wins as World No. 1 after Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Chris Evert, Serena Williams, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Iga Swiatek and Justine Henin.
Match stats
Here are the match stats
Both players doled out an ace each. In terms of double faults, Kasatkina committed four compared to Sabalenka's 2. Sabalenka converted 5/10 break points. She also had 37 winners compared to Jovic's 12. Notably, Sabalenka made 27 unforced errors with Kasatkina making 19. Sabalenka had a 73% win on the 1st serve and 57% win on the 2nd.