2026 T20 World Cup gets all its 20 teams: Details

Along with hosts India and Sri Lanka, the top-seven teams from the 2024 T20 World Cup qualified for the tournament. These include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA and West Indies. New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland qualified on basis of their T20I Rankings. Canada secured the lone Americas Qualifier position while Italy and Netherlands qualified from a five-team tournament in Europe. Namibia and Zimbabwe secured their spots from the eight-team Africa qualifier. They were followed by Nepal, Oman, and UAE who completed the list in the nine-team Asia-EAP round.

Tournament progression

A look at format of the tournament

The 2026 tournament will follow a similar format as its predecessor with 20 teams divided into four groups of five each. Each team will play others once in a round-robin format with top two from each group progressing to Super 8 stage. In the Super 8 stage, teams will be divided into two groups of four based on pre-tournament seedings for another round-robin phase. The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The winners of these matches will then meet in the final.