Adelaide ODI: Zampa, Bartlett share seven wickets against India
Notable spells from Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood helped Australia restrict India to 264/9 in the 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval. While Hazlewood conceded just 29 runs in 10 overs, Bartlett and Zampa shared seven wickets. The wrist-spinner finished with four wickets despite conceding 60 runs in 10 overs. Both Bartlett and Zampa returned to Australia's XI after missing the opener.
India falter in phases
Hazlewood tied up India's top order after Australia elected to field. Exploiting the seam movement, Bartlett gave India two early blows in the form of Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0). While Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer added a century stand, Mitchell Starc broke the partnership by dismissing Rohit. Zampa then gave Australia successive breakthroughs, dismissing Iyer and KL Rahul.
Bartlett, Zampa further dent India
Washington Sundar then fell to Bartlett, leaving India at 213/6. Zampa brought India further down to 226/8 by removing Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Zampa returned figures of 4/60 in 10 overs, while Bartlett recorded 3/39 from his 10 overs.
Notable numbers for Zampa, Bartlett
Zampa, who has been Australia's mainstay white-ball spinner, registered his 12th four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. In 115 ODIs, the wrist-spinner has raced to 196 wickets at an average of 28.33. Three of his four-fers have come against India. Zampa has 41 wickets against India at 31.53. Meanwhile, Bartlett now has 15 wickets in just five ODIs at 11.13. His tally includes 2 four-fers.