SA beat Pakistan in Rawalpindi, level two-match series 1-1: Stats

South Africa bounced back with an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2nd and final Test in Rawalpindi. The Proteas successfully chased down a modest 68 in the first session on Day 4. SA, led by Aiden Markram , made a remarkable comeback with a 71-run first-innings lead. Simon Harmer's six-fer in the second innings further bolstered them. Here are the key stats.

Match How the match panned out Opting to bat first on a hard Pindi surface, Pakistan compiled 333. Keshav Maharaj, returning from an injury, took a seven-wicket haul. Lower order's incredible effort powered SA to 404 thereafter. Asif Afridi scripted history with a six-fer. Leading by 71 runs, SA bowled Pakistan out for 138 in the second innings, with Harmer taking six wickets. SA's win was a matter of time.

Day 3 Dramatic turn of events Barring the opening hour, SA dominated Pakistan throughout the third day. The Proteas banked on 50-plus stands for the ninth and 10th wickets. Half-centuries from Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada powered them to 404. In a dramatic turn of events, lower order gave SA a 71-run lead after they lost four wickets for just 50 runs. Meanwhile, Pakistan were down to 94/4 by stumps.

Scores Career-best scores for Muthusamy, Rabada Both Muthusamy and Rabada recorded their career-best scores in Test cricket. The former, who took 11 wickets in the series opener, slammed his second Test half-century. He now has 279 Test runs at an average of 46.50. Meanwhile, Rabada raced to his maiden half-century in Test cricket. His previous-best score in the format was 47. He went past 1,100 runs in Tests.

Information Notable partnerships for SA According to ESPNcricinfo, this was only the second instance of South Africa recording 50-plus stands for both ninth and 10th wickets in a Test. It last happened in the 1998 Adelaide Test against Australia.

Spell Afridi's spell shifts Test momentum Earlier, spinner Asif Afridi became the oldest bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut. On the third morning, Asif removed Kyle Verreynne and Simon Harmer to record his fifer. His sixth wicket came in the form of Rabada. He was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers, having bowled 34.3 overs and taken six wickets for 79 runs with six maidens.