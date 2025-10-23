Rohit Sharma surpasses Sourav Ganguly with his knock in Adelaide
What's the story
In a remarkable feat, Indian opener Rohit Sharma has surpassed former captain Sourav Ganguly in terms of runs in ODI cricket. The former reached the landmark in the 2nd ODI against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Before the match, Rohit needed just 46 more to break Ganguly's record of 11,221 ODI runs. The former slammed a fine 73 under tough conditions.
Match details
Rohit departs for 73 off 97 balls
While Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli succumbed to seam movement in Adelaide, Rohit was tied up at one end by the Australians. The latter was batting at 19 off 43 balls after 10 overs. He was also lucky on several occasions. Sharing a 118-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, Rohit finally slammed 73 off 97 balls before falling to Mitchell Starc. He scored 7 fours and 2 sixes.
Record
Rohit surpasses Ganguly's tally of 11,221 runs
As mentioned, Rohit surpassed Ganguly in terms of ODI runs for India. Ganguly, who played 308 ODIs for India between 1992 to 2007, scored a total of 11,221 runs from 297 innings. Rohit now has 11,249 runs from 275 ODIs at an average of 48.69 (32 tons). Only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Virat Kohli (14,181) remain ahead of him on India's all-time list of ODI run-scorers.
Milestones
Other records broken by Rohit
Before becoming India's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs, Rohit attained several other feats. He surpassed Ganguly in terms of ODI runs as an opener among Indian players. The latter retired with 9146 runs while opening for India in ODIs. Rohit now has the second-most ODI runs for India as an opener, only behind the great Tendulkar (15,310). Rohit also became the first Indian with 1,000 ODI runs against Australia Down Under.