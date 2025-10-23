Rohit Sharma surpasses Sourav Ganguly with his knock in Adelaide

In a remarkable feat, Indian opener Rohit Sharma has surpassed former captain Sourav Ganguly in terms of runs in ODI cricket. The former reached the landmark in the 2nd ODI against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Before the match, Rohit needed just 46 more to break Ganguly's record of 11,221 ODI runs. The former slammed a fine 73 under tough conditions.

Match details Rohit departs for 73 off 97 balls While Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli succumbed to seam movement in Adelaide, Rohit was tied up at one end by the Australians. The latter was batting at 19 off 43 balls after 10 overs. He was also lucky on several occasions. Sharing a 118-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, Rohit finally slammed 73 off 97 balls before falling to Mitchell Starc. He scored 7 fours and 2 sixes.

Record Rohit surpasses Ganguly's tally of 11,221 runs As mentioned, Rohit surpassed Ganguly in terms of ODI runs for India. Ganguly, who played 308 ODIs for India between 1992 to 2007, scored a total of 11,221 runs from 297 innings. Rohit now has 11,249 runs from 275 ODIs at an average of 48.69 (32 tons). Only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Virat Kohli (14,181) remain ahead of him on India's all-time list of ODI run-scorers.