All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to feature in Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to feature in Saurashtra's next Ranji Trophy match. The former champions will take on Madhya Pradesh at home from October 25 at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium. Jadeja, who missed the berth for the Australia white-ball tour, last played Ranji Trophy in the 2024/25 season. The Indian all-rounder has an incredible record in First-Class cricket.

Comeback Jadeja last played in 2024/25 Jadeja last played in the Ranji Trophy last season during a match against Assam. He had played two matches that season, with one being a Player-of-the-Match performance against Delhi. According to Cricbuzz, Jadeja has recorded 3,456 runs at an incredible average of 57.60 and 208 wickets at 21.25 across 47 Ranji Trophy matches for Saurashtra.

Stats A look at his red-ball stats Jadeja has featured in 144 First-Class matches since making his debut in 2006. The spin-bowling all-rounder has racked up 8,143 runs at 45.49, including 15 tons. The left-arm spinner has taken 569 wickets in red-ball cricket so far. In 87 Tests for India, Jadeja has recorded 3,990 runs at 38.73 and 338 wickets at 25.21. His tally includes six tons and 15 fifers.