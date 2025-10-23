Babar Azam, Naseem Shah return to Pakistan's T20I squad

Match venues

Babar, Naseem back in T20I setup

Pakistan will first play a three-match T20I series against South Africa with matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore, starting October 28. The aforementioned tri-series will follow the same from November 17. Notably, Babar and Naseem return after missing out on the recent Asia Cup. Their return could indicate their potential inclusion in next year's T20 World Cup. Interestingly, the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Sufiyan Moqim have been named in the reserves.