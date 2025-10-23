Babar Azam, Naseem Shah return to Pakistan's T20I squad
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the return of star players Babar Azam and Naseem Shah in the T20I squad. Notably, Pakistan are gearing up for their home T20I series against South Africa and the subsequent tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Babar, one of Pakistan's greats, last played a T20I in December 2024. Meanwhile, the 15-member team also includes Abdul Samad.
Match venues
Babar, Naseem back in T20I setup
Pakistan will first play a three-match T20I series against South Africa with matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore, starting October 28. The aforementioned tri-series will follow the same from November 17. Notably, Babar and Naseem return after missing out on the recent Asia Cup. Their return could indicate their potential inclusion in next year's T20 World Cup. Interestingly, the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Sufiyan Moqim have been named in the reserves.
Information
Pakistan's T20I squad
Pakistan T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), and Usman Tariq. Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Sufiyan Moqim.
Team composition
Reserves and ODI squad announced
Meanwhile, Pakistan will play three ODIs against South Africa in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8. Shaheen Afridi, who recently replaced Mohammad Rizwan, will lead the 16-member squad against the Proteas. This will be Pakistan's first series under Afridi's captaincy after he was appointed earlier this year. The squad also includes Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, and wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah.
Information
Pakistan's ODI squad
Pakistan ODI squad: Shaheen Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, and Salman Ali Agha.