Pakistan's Haris Rauf takes three-fer in second successive ODI: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh racked up 290/5 (50 overs) against Pakistan in the 3rd and final ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The hosts rode on Tanzid Hasan Tamim's incredible ton and late contributions from Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy. For Pakistan, pacer Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/52 in 10 overs. He took a three-fer in his second successive ODI.
Spell
Rauf dismisses these batters
Tanzid and Saif Hassan battered Pakistan with a 105-run opening stand after the visitors elected to field. Skipper Shaheen Afridi then broke the partnership by dismissing Hassan (36). In the 30th over, Rauf removed Najmul Hossain Shanto, bringing Bangladesh down to 158/2. Rauf's final two scalps came in the 47th over, when he dismissed Litton and Rishad Hossain on successive balls.
Career
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Rauf now has six wickets in his last two ODIs. He took 3/26 as Pakistan dismantled Bangladesh for 114 in the 2nd ODI. Overall, Rauf now has 103 wickets from 56 ODIs at an average of 25.66. His tally includes 2 fifers. The right-arm speedster has 12 wickets from four ODIs at 11.08 against Bangladesh.