Pakistan's Haris Rauf takes three-fer in second successive ODI: Stats

Tanzid and Saif Hassan battered Pakistan with a 105-run opening stand after the visitors elected to field. Skipper Shaheen Afridi then broke the partnership by dismissing Hassan (36). In the 30th over, Rauf removed Najmul Hossain Shanto, bringing Bangladesh down to 158/2. Rauf's final two scalps came in the 47th over, when he dismissed Litton and Rishad Hossain on successive balls.

Career

A look at his numbers

As mentioned, Rauf now has six wickets in his last two ODIs. He took 3/26 as Pakistan dismantled Bangladesh for 114 in the 2nd ODI. Overall, Rauf now has 103 wickets from 56 ODIs at an average of 25.66. His tally includes 2 fifers. The right-arm speedster has 12 wickets from four ODIs at 11.08 against Bangladesh.