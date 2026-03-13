Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a 2-ball duck versus PAK (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Najmul Hossain Shanto clocks his 8th duck in ODIs: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:00 pm Mar 13, 202607:00 pm

What's the story

Bangladesh cricket team batsman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, fell for a two-ball duck versus Pakistan in the 2nd ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Shanto, who came out to bat at number three, was castled by Shaheen Afridi in the 5th over. His dismissal saw Bangladesh get reduced to 15/3 in the 5th over. Bangladesh are chasing a 275-run target in this contest.