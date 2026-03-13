Najmul Hossain Shanto clocks his 8th duck in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh cricket team batsman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, fell for a two-ball duck versus Pakistan in the 2nd ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Shanto, who came out to bat at number three, was castled by Shaheen Afridi in the 5th over. His dismissal saw Bangladesh get reduced to 15/3 in the 5th over. Bangladesh are chasing a 275-run target in this contest.
Information
Shanto gets castled by Afridi
Shanto walked out when Bangladesh were reduced to 13/2. After knocking the first ball toward mid-on, he was beaten by a delivery that kept low. Afridi bowled a length ball on middle and leg.
Stats
3rd duck on home soil for Shanto
Playing his 60th ODI (59th inning), Shanto owns 1,732 runs at 30.92. This was his 8th duck in ODIs, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has hit 10 fifties and three centuries to date. At home, Shanto now has three ODI ducks under his belt from 25 matches (24 innings). Against Pakistan, Shanto has scored 31 runs from three innings at 10.33.