2nd T20I: Chameera, Hasaranga dent WI with three-wicket hauls 

Hasaranga

Hasaranga races to 159 T20I scalps

Hasaranga also claimed three wickets for 38 runs in his four overs. He has now raced to 159 scalps at 15.99 from 97 matches (ER: 7.06). It must be noted that Hasaranga is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the format. 21 of his wickets have come in 11 outings against WI at 12.28. In T20 cricket, the leg-spinner has completed 345 wickets from 245 matches at an average of 17.46.