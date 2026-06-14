2nd T20I: Chameera, Hasaranga dent WI with three-wicket hauls
What's the story
Sri Lanka leveled the three-match T20I series against West Indies with a comprehensive 37-run victory in Kingston. Kamil Mishara's unbeaten 61 and Dasun Shanaka's explosive 58 were the highlights of Sri Lanka's innings. The duo helped their team post a challenging total of 194/6, which was well defended by the bowlers later on. Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga were SL's star performers with the ball. Here we look at their spell and stats.
Bowling display
WI lose early wickets in run-chase
West Indies suffered an early blow in their chase, losing both openers Shai Hope and Brandon King to Dunith Wellalage and Chameera respectively. Shimron Hetmyer (26) and Rovman Powell (43) tried to stabilize the innings with an 81-run partnership that nearly matched the asking rate till halfway. However, Hetmyer was run out just four deliveries later in a double-wicket 10th over that derailed West Indies's chase.
Collapse
Collapse hands victory to Sri Lanka
The hosts were decently placed at 108/4 when Hasaranga trapped Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd in successive deliveries. This led to a major collapse as the hosts lost their final six wickets for just 49 runs. In the end, they were bowled out for 157 runs in the 19th over, handing Sri Lanka a comfortable victory. While Akeal Hosein was Hasaranga's last victim, Chameera trapped Roston Chase and Shamar Springer in the end overs.
Chameera
100 T20I wickets loading for Chameera
Chameera picked up three wickets for just nine runs in 3.1 overs. Having played 79 T20Is, the pacer has raced to 96 wickets at 23.86 (ER: 7.97). He now owns two four-fers besides a fifer. Versus WI, he has taken 10 wickets from nine matches at 24.10. Overall in T20s, Chameera has raced to 195 scalps from 175 matches at 25.82.
Hasaranga
Hasaranga races to 159 T20I scalps
Hasaranga also claimed three wickets for 38 runs in his four overs. He has now raced to 159 scalps at 15.99 from 97 matches (ER: 7.06). It must be noted that Hasaranga is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the format. 21 of his wickets have come in 11 outings against WI at 12.28. In T20 cricket, the leg-spinner has completed 345 wickets from 245 matches at an average of 17.46.