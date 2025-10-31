Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza record career-best T20I returns

Pakistan 's bowlers put on a stellar performance, bowling out South Africa for just 110 in the 2nd T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf were the stars of the show, with Mirza taking three wickets and Ashraf claiming four. The South African batsmen struggled against Pakistan's pace attack. Dewald Brevis (25), the top scorer, was dismissed by Ashraf. Notably, both Mirza and Ashraf recorded their career-best T20I figures.

Mirza Mirza shines with three wickets Mirza, who replaced Shaheen Afridi in the Playing XI, made an immediate impact by dismissing Reeza Hendricks on just the match's second ball. He then sent Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke back to the pavilion in quick succession. This left South Africa reeling at 23/4 within four overs. Despite a brief resistance from Brevis, the SA innings crumbled under Pakistan's relentless bowling attack. Mirza finished with 3/14 in four overs.

Ashraf Ashraf takes four wickets Medium-pacer Ashraf, who didn't bowl in the first match, took four wickets in his 3.2 overs while conceding just 23 runs. He dismissed the dangerous Brevis, who slammed 3 sixes in his 16-ball 25. Ashraf then dismissed SA skipper Donovan Ferreira (15) and George Linde (9). In the final over, the Pakistan pacer dismissed Ottneil Baartman (12) to wrap up SA's innings.