Roston Chase slams his maiden T20I fifty as captain: Stats

A remarkable display of batting from skipper Roston Chase and Ackeem Auguste helped West Indies beat Bangladesh in the 3rd and final T20I in Chattogram. Both Chase and Auguste slammed half-centuries as the Windies chased down 152 in 16.5 overs. They added 91 runs off just 46 balls. Earlier, Bangladesh were bowled out following Romario Shepherd's historic hat-trick. Here are the key stats.

Knock Chase leads from the front In what seemed a modest chase, West Indies were down to 52/3 in the eighth over. While Alick Athanaze and Brandon King departed early, Amir Jangoo scored a 23-ball 34. Auguste and Chase took control of the game thereafter, taking WI past 140. Although Bangladesh dismissed the duo, it was too late. The Windies skipper slammed a 29-ball 50 (5 fours and 1 six).

Numbers Key numbers for Chase As mentioned, Chase slammed his maiden century as captain in T20I cricket. He joined Chris Gayle, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard, and Nicholas Pooran in this regard. Overall, this was Chase's fourth half-century in T20I cricket. In 45 T20Is, the WI skipper has racked up 619 runs at an average of 23.80. His strike rate reads 122.33.